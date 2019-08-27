Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:27 August 2019

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Mr Huw Evans, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited.

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745186

