Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will replace WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 30. S&P MidCap 400 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD:HQY) is acquiring WageWorks in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.
Trinseo manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.
