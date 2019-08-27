Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A116BS ISIN: LU1057788488 Ticker-Symbol: TR5 
Tradegate
23.08.19
16:49 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,52 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINSEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINSEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,600
27,000
11:30
26,200
27,800
10:01
27.08.2019 | 00:24
(16 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will replace WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 30. S&P MidCap 400 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD:HQY) is acquiring WageWorks in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Trinseo manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2019 PR Newswire