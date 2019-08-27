Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will replace WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 30. S&P MidCap 400 constituent HealthEquity Inc. (NASD:HQY) is acquiring WageWorks in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.



Trinseo manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Commodity Chemicals Sub-Industry index.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



David Blitzer



Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee

New York, USA

(+1) 212 438 3907

david.blitzer@spglobal.com



S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com



Media Inquiries

spdji_communications@spglobal.com



SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices