On 23 August, Cantargia announced fresh preclinical in vivo data on CAN04 in bladder cancer, which suggests an opportunity to explore this indication. The company also recently announced that the CAN04 monotherapy arm is now fully enrolled (n=20) and these patients are receiving doses of 10mg/kg. Due to the fast enrolment, Cantargia has decided to enrol an additional monotherapy cohort to test a higher dose of 15mg/kg (n=12). Efficacy and biomarker data from the first 20 patients are expected in Q419. Preparations for its US study are underway - specific timelines were not provided, but we expect more news in this regard this year. Our valuation is virtually unchanged at SEK2.65bn or SEK36.4/share.

