Nabaltec's H119 results demonstrate that the margin expansion achieved in FY18 has been sustained, supporting management's full year guidance. The improvement reflects a shift to high-margin products, including reactive alumina and boehmite used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as planned price increases. Longer-term boehmite could represent an activity equal in scale to the Specialty Alumina segment, which currently accounts for a third of group revenues.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...