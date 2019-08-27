Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $9.2bn Non-Destructive Testing Market

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Others), by Technique (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Examination, Surface Examination, Volumetric Examination, Others), by Method (Eddy-Current, Liquid Penetrant, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiography, Acoustic Emission, Visual Inspection, Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
With an incredible amount of attention devoted to the Non-Destructive Testing market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality- not media headlines.
With global, national/regional, and submarket estimates for Non-Destructive Testing market, this report covers key aspects of this market. Also, the report profiles the leading companies in the market, and drivers and restraints analysis of the market.
Reasons to buy
• Learn where the Non-Destructive Testing market is headed
• See where the business opportunities are
• Compare your evaluations with a second opinion
• Discover who the first movers are within this market space
• See what the barriers to entry are likely to be
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Featured content
• Global Non-Destructive Testing market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression
• Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecasts by Technique from 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Surface Examination 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Volumetric Examination 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Condition Monitoring 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Integrity Examination 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Non-Destructive Testing market Forecasts by End-User from 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Oil and Gas 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Power Generation 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Automotive 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Aerospace and Defence 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Infrastructure 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Manufacturing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Non-Destructive Testing market Forecasts by Testing Method from 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Visual Inspection 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Magnetic Particle Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Ultrasonic Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Liquid Penetrant Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Eddy Current Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Radiographic Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Acoustic Emission Testing 2019-2029
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast for Others Testing 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America -Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- US Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Canada Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Germany Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- France Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Russia Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Italy Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- China Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- India Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Japan Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- South Korea Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Rest of Asia Pacific Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Africa Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Middle East Non-Destructive Testing Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Profiles of the leading 12 Non-Destructive Testing Companies
- Ashtead Technology, Inc.
- Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- GE Measurement & Control
- Intertek Group PLC
- Magnaflux Corpoartion
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- Nikon Metrology, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- SGS SA
- Sonatest Ltd.
- Zetec Inc.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
20/20 Ndt Inc
Advanced Ndt Ltd.
Advanced Oem Solutions
Advantage Ndt Supplies Ltd.
Air France
Altran North America
Aquatec Group
Arise Global Pte Ltd
Ashtead Technology, Inc.
A-Tech N.D.T. Limited
Aut Solutions Group, Llc
Bharat Forge
Blue Ocean Monitoring
Boeing
Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
BP
Curtiss-Wright
Detek
Dynamic Technologies
Echo Ultrasonics Llc
Exxon Mobil Corp.
France Telecom
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Galson
Gazprom
GE Measurement and Control Solutions
Gisco Asset Integrity Solutions
Gould-Bass Co.
Hi-Spec Systems Ltd
Hitachi
Hi-Tech Testing Services Inc
Innerspec Technologies, Inc.
Intel
International School Of Aerospace Ndt Limited
Intertek Group PLC
Intron Plus Ltd.
Kontron
Labino Ab
Le Brigand NDT
Lizard Nde Ltd.
Magnaflux Corpoartion
Mammon Technologies Llp
Matrolab Group Ltd
Mercury Systems
Meyeroil
MISTRAS Group, Inc
Morgan Ward Ndt Ltd
Movitherm
MT Group
NACHER Corporation
Ndt Global Inc
Ndt Instruments Pte Ltd
Ndt Maincal Ltd.
Ndt Resources Ltd
Neptune Oceanographic Limited
Newco
Nikon Metrology, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Phoenix Inspection Systems Limited
Proceq Sa
Professional Service Industries Inc.
Renault
Russell NDE Systems
SGS SA
Siemens AG
Silverwing
Sonatest Ltd.
South Oil Company (SOC)
Southern Nuclear
Suzhou Safety-Tech
Tata group
Technology Design
Testex Ndt India Pvt. Ltd.
Thales
Toyota
Tsc Inspection Systems
Tytek Magnetics
Visual Aim
West Penn Non-Destructive Testing, LLC
Xilinx, Inc.
Zetec Inc.
List of Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Aerospace Research (IAR)
Blue Ocean Monitoring
British Institute of NDT (BINDT)
Government of Germany
Government of Saudi Arabia
Institute for Aerospace Research (IAR)
National Research Council Canada (NRCC)
NATO
Neptune Oceanographic Limited
PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG)
Swiss National bank
The EU
The G-20
The G-7
The Korean Ministry of Science and Technology
The Korean Society for Non-destructive Testing
The United Nations Security Council
VME-bus International Trade Association (VITA)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Well Intervention Services Market to 2027
Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Report 2018-2028
Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027
Oil & Gas Cyber Security Market 2017-2027
Onshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Market Report 2017-2027
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg