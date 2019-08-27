BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 0.6% during the month of July (in Sterling terms).



The energy sector's fall in July was partially driven by the macroeconomic outlook deteriorating. Consensus global growth expectations continued to decline, exacerbated by a lack of progress on US-China trade. Central banks have begun to react, with the US Federal Reserve Bank cutting interest rates on the final day of the month and the European Central Bank putting another round of quantitative easing 'back on the table'. Amidst this backdrop, the International Energy Agency kept its 2019 global oil demand growth outlook unchanged at 1.2 million barrels per day but this came after two consecutive months of downward revisions. The International Energy Agency also upgraded its 2019 non-OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply growth forecast to 2 million barrels per day, with expected growth led by the US. Meanwhile, we saw Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices diverge, with Brent falling by 5.1% and WTI rising by 0.6%. Natural gas prices also continued to be weak, with Henry Hub falling by 3.5%, on account of warm weather in the US and robust supply.



In terms of the mined commodities, we continued to see bulk commodity and precious metals prices rising but most base metals coming under pressure. The iron ore (62% fe) price rose by 3.9% over the month to $112.5/tonne, on the back of continued market tightness. Meanwhile, gold rose by 1.1% to $1,428/oz, the highest level since May 2013. Gold benefitted from real rates falling further, with the US 10-year real rate falling to 0.26%, having started the year at 0.98%. Real rates represent the true opportunity cost of holding gold and we expect them to compress further over the next 12 months. On the negative side, the copper price declined by 1.3% which appeared to be driven by speculation in the futures market as investors continued to use the metal as a play on deteriorating global growth expectations.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.





27 August 2019