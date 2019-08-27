The global automotive intelligent glass market size is poised to grow by USD 179.83 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for passenger safety and comfort. In addition, the increasing demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is anticipated to further boost the demand for automotive intelligent glass.

OEMs are increasingly adopting advanced passenger safety and comfort features such as windshields HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors, and self-cleaning windows. Also, the solutions mentioned do not require driver intervention and thus do not distract the driver while driving. Moreover, several other technologies, such as self-dimming glass and heated windshields, are being incorporated in vehicles for enhanced passenger comfort. Thus, the growing propensity towards providing greater comfort and safety in vehicles will drive the demand for advanced technologies such as automotive intelligent glass during the forecast period.

Major Five Automotive Intelligent Glass Market Companies:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. is one of the leading companies that manufactures glass for architecture and automotive applications. The company also has other businesses that include electronics, chemicals, and ceramic. The company's key offerings in the market include wonderlite light control glass and glass antenna.

Continental AG

Continental AG owns and operates businesses under various segments that include chassis safety, powertrain, interior, tires, and contitech. Under the automotive intelligent glass category, the company offers intelligent glass control with electrically dimmable glass technology. The company's offerings also include Windshield HUD.

Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd. offers liquid crystal-based films SPD emulsions and films for automotive, healthcare, architectural, and retail applications. The company provides dimmable sunroofs under the name of SPD sunroofs.

Gentex Corp.

Gentex Corp. offers automotive products such as automotive rear-view mirrors, electronics, and homelink modules. They also manufacture dimmable aircraft windows and fire protection products. The company provides electrically dimmable glass for the automotive industry by the name of Auto-dimming glass.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. owns and operates under various business segments such as architectural, automotive, technical glass, and other operations. The company's key offerings in the automotive intelligent glass market include heated windscreens and HUD windscreens.

Technavio has segmented the automotive intelligent glass marketbased on the technology (heated glass and dimmable glass), and region.

Automotive Intelligent Glass Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Heated glass

Dimmable glass

Others

Automotive intelligent glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

