ETAX1099.com: ETAX2290.com is now accepting Form 2290 E-Filing for Truck Owners and Operators for the year 2019-20

The Last Day to File the HVUT 2290 Form is September 3, 2019

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / ETAX2290.com is pleased to announce that truck owners and operators may now visit their user-friendly website for quick and easy Form 2290 E-filing. The deadline to file Form 2290 is September 3, 2019.

For more information about the truck tax, which is also called the Heavy Vehicle Used Tax or HVUT tax, please visit https://www.etax2290.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of ETAX2290.com understand that truck drivers are busy people who don't typically have time to meet with an accountant to file their important tax paperwork. They also realize that it can be challenging to keep track of the various tax filing deadlines.

This inspired them to launch ETAX2290.com and not only provide truck owners and operators with a user-friendly place to file all of their required tax forms including the 2290, but also provide reminders about deadlines.

"You can simplify your 2290 tax e-filing with the help of our unique features," the spokesperson noted, adding that this includes innovative accounting software integration that helps truck owners and operators to file multiple 2290 forms with one single account.

"Also, before sending your tax returns off to IRS, we will be doing an instant tax audit by checking for errors and send instant status notifications of your 2290 form."

For newer truck owners and operators who may not be as familiar with Form 2290, ETAX2290.com also includes plenty of helpful information about the tax form. Also known as the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, Form 2290 must be filed every year for all taxable heavy motor vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 or more pounds. Heavy vehicle owner/operators who file their HVUT Form 2290 electronically through ETAX2290.com will receive a stamped schedule 1 copy within a matter of minutes.

Truck owners and operators who have questions about Form 2290 e-filing may contact ETAX2290.com by phone, email or live chat to get help from the experienced customer service team.

About ETAX2290.com:

ETAX2290.com is an IRS authorized tax e-filing agency for the tax Form 2290. ETAX2290 provides a simple and secured way of filing Form 2290, which is otherwise referred as Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return. ETAX2290 makes this important job stress-free. For more information, please visit https://www.etax2290.com/

ETAX2290

Dalonte Mason

support@tax2efile.com

703-229-0326

950 Herndon Parkway, Suite 280

Herndon, VA 20170

