ARENA will top up Evie Networks' ultra-fast battery electric vehicle charging plans for Australia's highways with AUS$15 million of federal funding.From pv magazine Australia. In a land of long distances such as Australia, the perennial problem of range anxiety has hindered the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). Dodging trams in a Tesla in inner-city Melbourne is one thing - a 10-hour drive up the coast or into the bush to visit family is quite another. For that reason, the Australian Renewable Energy Association (ARENA) has made EV charging infrastructure a priority in its recent funding rounds. ...

