All Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall passenger cars are approved under the new EURO 6 emission standard effective on 1 September 2019: "EURO 6d-TEMP-EVAP-ISC".

Thanks to sound technological choices made in anticipation of the regulations SCR "Selective Catalytic Reduction" and GPF "Gasoline Particulate Filter" -, Groupe PSA is once again at the forefront for implementing the more stringent standards.

Nicolas Morel, Executive Vice President for Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), confirms: Groupe PSA was one of the few carmakers ready last year for the first step of WLTP1 and able to deliver all its range to its customers after 1 September 2018. One year on, Groupe PSA is on schedule again and has punctually type-approved all passenger car models in due time. Our technological choices to treat pollutant emissions allow us to offer our customers compliant and environmentally friendly vehicles."

The targets for the measurement of passenger car emissions become tougher again on 1 September 2019, with the following additions:

Test for RDE (Real Driving Emissions): this test defines the admissible deviation between the polluting emissions (NOx, PN) measured on vehicles in real-world driving conditions and the emissions measured in the new certification procedure. The requirement is a coefficient of 2.1 for NOx emissions. Groupe PSA models are approved. Moreover, 80% of Groupe PSA passenger cars are already compliant with the next regulation step EURO 6d-ISC" to be implemented in January 2020 with a required coefficient of 1+0.43 of measurement dispersion.

EURO 6d-ISC" to be implemented in January 2020 with a required coefficient of 1+0.43 of measurement dispersion. Test for EVAP (EVAPorative emissions): EVAP is the measurement of the amount of hydrocarbons that evaporates from a car's fuel system over a period of 48 hours. This primarily concerns the fuel tank ventilation of petrol cars.

Test for ISC (In Service Conformity): ISC means that automobiles up to five years old and already on the road must continue to comply with all emissions standards.

These tests have already been completed for all passenger car models and the vehicles are certified accordingly. Customers can order all models from Groupe PSA's brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall) today and can be sure that their new car already meets all current standards and can be delivered without delay.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

1 WLTP: Worldwide harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure.

