Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry, notes the New York Post published a story on August 26, 2019 stating that: "Barneys nears sale to online luxury retailer Farfetch".

The story is incorrect Farfetch is not acquiring Barneys New York.

ENDS

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch.com Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,100 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005394/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

Media Contacts:

Susannah Clark

VP Communications, Global

susannah.clark@farfetch.com

+44 7788 405224

Brunswick Group

farfetch@brunswickgroup.com

US: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Italy: +39 (02) 9288 6200