We are initiating research on Jaguar Health, which is centered on the development and marketing of its drug crofelemer for diarrheal disorders. It is approved and marketed under the name Mytesi for non-infectious diarrhea in HIV patients receiving anti-retroviral therapy (ART) and drove almost all of the $4.4m in sales in 2018. The company hopes to expand to other indications, aims to initiate a pivotal study for targeted cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) and plans to leverage results from an ongoing Phase II investigator-sponsored study. We initiate with a valuation of $86.5m or $4.14 per diluted share.

