Scepter Holdings, Inc., investigating CBD for use in Dermacia Pro cosmetics

Dermacia Pro formulations infused with CBD may add value to the consumer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, is investigating new Dermacia Pro formulations infused with CBD sourced from industrial hemp.

Since the passage of the 2019 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp, Scepter Holdings has launched an initiative to review the potential added value of CBD, sourced from industrial hemp, infused into Dermacia Pro cosmetic formulas. Consumer demand for CBD infused products continues to increase, and as the market and interest for CBD infused skin care products grows, Scepter intends to keep Dermacia Pro cosmetics competitive.

"We have been watching the CBD market closely and are interested in the potential added benefits from the inclusion of CBD in some of our products. Thanks to the passage of the 2019 Farm Bill, we are confident that the appropriate regulatory path for products infused with CBD sourced from industrial hemp will soon become clear.", stated Robert Van Boerum Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557523/Scepter-Holdings-Inc-investigating-CBD-for-use-in-Dermacia-Pro-cosmetics