Guide to Finding Affordable Car Insurance for International Students Released by Insurance Panda

The Guide Offers Helpful Advice on How International and Exchange Students in the United States Can Obtain Auto Insurance that Will Not Break the Bank

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / The founders of Insurance Panda, a car insurance quote provider based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new guide to their website that will help save international students money on their auto insurance.

To read the new guide, which is titled "How to Find Cheap Car Insurance as an International Student in the U.S." in its entirety, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/5675/how-to-find-cheap-car-insurance-as-an-international-student-in-the-u-s/.

As a company spokesperson notes, the timing for the release of the new guide could not be better. School will be starting soon at many universities, and international and exchange students are currently moving to the United States to begin their studies. Unfortunately, if they wish to use a car while they are here, international students typically find that it is both a complicated and expensive process.

Fortunately, as the new guide from Insurance Panda notes, there are a number of ways that international and exchange students can obtain the car insurance they need at a reasonable price.

The first step that international students should take, the guide notes, is to apply for and get an international driver's license, which can be a bit of a time-consuming chore. To obtain one, drivers must show documentation, a valid license from their country and sometimes supply a driving record from their native country.

"If the international student is already accepted into a U.S. university or college, they may have insurance options there," the guide notes, adding that most universities carry programs for car insurance because they know that they will have international students come to their campus, and it helps keep up numbers for student registration.

While a campus-based auto insurance program can be a convenient way for exchange students to get insurance, the guide cautions that it might not be the most cost-effective option. Before committing to the campus program, the guide suggests that international students check with a number of insurance companies.

"Many insurance companies provide short-term auto insurance for those who are temporarily in the country or need insurance while they attend a U.S.-based university," the guide notes, adding that Progressive, Metromile and Liberty Mutual are examples of insurance companies that offer this type of plan.

