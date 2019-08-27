O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2019 27-Aug-2019 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 27 August 2019 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2019 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces its financial results for 1H 2019 based on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements reviewed by their auditors. All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. [1] All results are presented under IFRS 16 standard unless stated otherwise. 1H 2019 financial highlights ? Organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.4% YoY. Total Group revenue increased by 2.2% YoY, from RUB 78,179 mln to RUB 79,883 mln. ? Organic revenue generated by O'KEY, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 0.4% YoY. Revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 0.9% YoY to RUB 71,272 mln. The decrease was primarily caused by the supermarket business sale (December 2017 - April 2018). ? Revenue generated by DA! grew by 36.8% YoY to RUB 8,611 mln, supported by steady growth in traffic and the average ticket. ? The Group gross margin decreased by 6 bps to 23.6% versus 1H 2018, while gross profit increased by 1.9% YoY to RUB 18,836 mln. ? The Group EBITDA grew by 3.9% YoY to RUB 6,341 mln compared with RUB 6,105 mln in 1H 2018, while the EBITDA margin increased by 13 bps YoY to 7.9%. ? O'KEY's EBITDA decreased by 0.4% YoY to RUB 6,509 mln, while O'KEY's EBITDA margin increased slightly to 9.1% due to a slight decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. ? EBITDA generated by DA! improved from negative RUB 432 mln (-6.9% of sales) in 1H 2018 to negative RUB 169 mln (-2.0% of sales) in 1H 2019, driven by new store openings and higher LFL sales. ? Net profit for the Group amounted to RUB 632 mln in 1H 2019 compared to negative RUB 897 mln in 1H 2018. ? Net debt position improved to RUB 29.7 bln at the end of 1H 2019 from RUB 32.0 bln at the end of 1H 2018. Key events in 1H 2019: ? 4 new discounters were opened. ? O'KEY successfully issued 3-year bonds in the amount of RUB 5,000 mln at 9.35% per annum. ? In a continuing effort to optimize the Group's property portfolio, the Group sold 2 land plots to a third party in June. Guidance 2019 ? We are revising our organic hypermarkets' top line growth guidance slightly upward and now expect it to grow to a low single digit for the whole year ? We expect double-digit LFL growth for DA! and plan to open 20 discounters in 2019. Group operating results Segment 1H 2019 1H 2018 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 2.2% 0.8% 1.4% (8.7%) (12.4%) 4.2% LFL Group 0.6% (0.8%) 1.4% (2.3%) (1.5%) (0.8%) O'KEY (0.9%) (4.4%) 3.7% (11.3%) (17.6%) 7.6% LFL O'KEY (1.0%) (3.2%) 2.3% (3.4%) (3.6%) 0.2% Discounters 37.0% 28.6% 6.5% 35.4% 32.7% 2.2% LFL 18.7% 11.8% 6.2% 15.8% 14.3% 1.3% Discounters For more details, please refer to O'KEY's Q2 2019 Operating Results Update. [2] Revenue In 1H 2019, total Group revenue increased by 2.2% YoY to RUB 79,883 mln. The revenue increase was primarily triggered by the continuing DA! expansion and higher shelf inflation. At the same time, organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, increased by 3.4% YoY, on the back of continuing double-digit growth of discounters. IFRS 16 implementation The Group has applied IFRS 16 since 1 January 2019. Upon adopting IFRS 16, the Group recognised its lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under IAS 17. The associated right-of-use assets for leases were measured at their carrying amounts as if the standard had been applied since the commencement date at a discount, using the Group's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. Upon implementing the standard, the Group's management began to assess Company performance based on the figures presented in accordance with IFRS 16. Group profit and losses RUB mln 1H 2019 1H 2018 ? YoY 2019 1H 2018 ? YoY 2019 / 18 (IAS 17) / 18 Total Group 79,883 78,179 2.2% 78,179 2.2% revenue O'KEY 71,272 71,884 -0.9% 71,884 -0.9% DA! 8,611 6,296 36.8% 6,296 36.8% Organic 79,883 77,278 3.4% 77,278 3.4% Group revenue O'KEY 71,272 70,982 0.4% 70,982 0.4% DA! 8,611 6,296 36.8% 6,296 36.8% Gross profit 18,836 18,480 1.9% 18,227 3.3% Gross profit 23.6% 23.6% -6 bps 23.3% 27 bps margin Group EBITDA 6,341 6,105 3.9% 3,470 82.7% Group EBITDA 7.9% 7.8% 13 bps 4.4% 350 bps margin EBITDA O'KEY 6,509 6,537 -0.4% 4,370 48.9% EBITDA 9.1% 9.1% 4 bps 6.1% 305 bps margin O'KEY EBITDA DA! (169) (432) -61.0% (900) -81.2% EBITDA -2.0% -6.9% 490 bps -14.3% 1,233 bps margin DA! Net profit 632 (897)<-100% (541)<-100% (loss) Net profit 0.8% (1.1%) 194 bps (0.7%) 148 bps (loss) margin Cost of goods sold and gross profit The table below provides a breakdown of the cost of goods sold in 1H 2019 and 1H 2018: RUB mln 1H 2019 % of 1H 2018 % of ? 1H % of ? revenue revenu YoY, 2018 revenu YoY, e bps (IAS e bps 17) Total 79,883 100.0% 78,179 100.0% 78,17 100.0% revenue 9 Cost of (61,047 76.4% (59,699 76.4% 6 (59,9 76.7% (27) goods ) ) 52) sold Cost of (57,228 71.6% (56,020 71.7% (2) (56,0 71.7% (2) trading ) ) 20) stock (less supplier bonuses) Inventory (1,477) 1.8% (1,377) 1.8% 9 (1,37 1.8% 9 shrinkage 7) Logistics (2,032) 2.5% (1,991) 2.5% (0) (2,24 2.9% (33) costs 4) Labelling (310) 0.4% (311) 0.4% (1) (311) 0.4% (1) and packaging costs Gross 18,836 23.6% 18,480 23.6% (6) 18,22 23.3% 27 profit 7 The Group's gross profit margin remained almost flat YoY on a comparable basis while increasing in absolute terms by RUB 356 mln, driven by better sales. Shrinkage costs increased by 7.2% YoY, mainly due to cancelling supplier returns of products with a shelf-life of less than 30 days. General, selling, and administrative costs The table below provides the general, selling, and administrative expenses breakdown for 1H 2019 and 1H 2018: RUB mln 1H 2019 % of 1H % of ? 1H % of ? reven 2018 reven YoY, 2018 reven YoY, ue ue bps (IAS ue bps 17) Personnel (7,377) 9.2% (7,19 9.2% 3 (7,19 9.2% 3 costs 8) 8) Depreciation (3,721) 4.7% (3,74 4.8% (13) (2,13 2.7% 193 and 4) 3) amortisation Communications (1,873) 2.3% (1,77 2.3% 8 (1,77 2.3% 8 and utilities 1) 1) Advertising (1,069) 1.3% (1,08 1.4% (4) (1,08 1.4% (4) and marketing 1) 1) services Repairs and (668) 0.8% (583) 0.7% 9 (583) 0.7% 9 maintenance costs Insurance and (450) 0.6% (410) 0.5% 4 (410) 0.5% 4 bank commissions Taxes other (381) 0.5% (401) 0.5% (4) (401) 0.5% (4) than on income Security (355) 0.4% (375) 0.5% (4) (375) 0.5% (4) expenses Legal and (293) 0.4% (279) 0.4% 1 (279) 0.4% 1 professional expenses Expenses (185) 0.2% (288) 0.4% (14) (2,66 3.4% (318) relating to 8) variable lease payments and operating lease expenses Materials and (149) 0.2% (132) 0.2% 2 (132) 0.2% 2 supplies Other costs (11) 0.0% (16) 0.0% (1) (16) 0.0% (1) Total (16,532) 20.7% (16,2 20.8% (13) (17,0 21.8% (111) 77) 48) In 1H 2019, personnel costs as a percentage of revenue increased by 3 bps to 9.2% or by RUB 179 mln YoY. This increase was largely attributable to necessary wage increases at hypermarkets business in the second half of 2018 and to lesser extent to new openings of discounters, partly offset by the sale of the supermarket business. Communications, utilities, repairs, and maintenance expenses increased as a percentage of revenue by 17 bps YoY to 3.2%. The increase was primarily caused by indexing utility tariffs in the second half of 2018 and planned equipment repairs in 1H 2019. The Group continues to work towards optimising related costs and efficiency improvements.

