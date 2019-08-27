FinLab is a self-managed German venture capital (VC) investor and start-up incubator specialising in fintech companies. It holds a portfolio of 10 active fintech investments across several subsectors, including its main success story Deposit Solutions. The company also owns three asset management businesses generating steady cash flow from management fees, which fully cover FinLab's ongoing expenses. Moreover, it holds a 45.3% stake in listed investment vehicle Heliad Equity Partners (HEP), which is currently undergoing restructuring. Since the beginning of 2015, when it started operating under the current investment mandate, it has delivered an NAV total return (TR) of around 20% pa.

