Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Mortgage Lender in Massachusetts

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Total Mortgage Services, a nation-wide mortgage lender based in Connecticut, has recently been named the fastest growing mortgage company in Massachusetts through the first six months of the year, posting a YoY growth rate of 875%, according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The real estate and financial services publication's recent article in their Fast 50 series noted that, "Total Mortgage's success here is grounded in two things: a concerted effort to build a technology infrastructure that streamlines processing, marketing and other operational support, and promoting a company culture where everyone is excited to come to work."

The culture is evident, even amongst the salespeople powering the impressive growth. As Laura Bernaby, Sales Manager in Total Mortgage's Andover, MA office stated in the article, "It's not just about the money for [the company's leadership], it's about the culture. You can feel it when you meet them for the first time; it's a different type of vibe, very genuine."

This commitment to culture and differentiation via marketing, technology, and a better process has paid big dividends for the lender. Since the start of 2019, Total Mortgage has landed five branches in Massachusetts alone, including powerhouse branches in Woburn, Beverly, Brockton, and Andover, as well as their top producing branch in Leominster.

So how does a lender create such a splash in a new environment? Jorge DosSantos, Branch Manager of Total Mortgage's Brockton location noted, "[Total Mortgage] has built a staff and an environment where everyone is happy, everyone wants to work as a team … and they've streamlined everything so it's so much faster. Everyone in the company has bought into doing things as easy as possible for the customers, and the customers love it."

Jorge is one of many loan officers who have moved over to Total Mortgage in 2019 and seen significant boosts in their production. He is on pace to break his personal production record by 70% this year, and is joined by many other top producers at Total Mortgage, such as Tony Barletta and Denise Peach, who are on pace to close 30% more than prior years.

Streamlining has become a serious advantage for the lender, facilitated by the company's proprietary technology and operations infrastructure. Even with their rapid growth in Massachusetts, Total Mortgage's efficiency has continued to impress. Underwriting conditions review turn times have improved by 64% YoY as the company's total volume has increased by more than 40%.

Despite their success in Massachusetts, Total Mortgage has not relaxed their growth plans. The tech-forward lender plans to continue to build in Massachusetts, but has also set their sights on the Maine and New Hampshire markets.

The complete article can be found at https://www.bankerandtradesman.com/special-sections/banker-tradesmans-fast-50/

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has become known for its proprietary loan officer support system, industry leading technology, results-based marketing suite, and transparent operational support. Total Mortgage was included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, broke $1B in residential mortgages in 2016, and continued their growth by setting new purchase records in 2017, 2018, and 2019. They are currently licensed in 45 states and DC. Total Mortgage Services, LLC NMLS #2764.

SOURCE: Total Mortgage Services LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557525/Total-Mortgage-Services-Emerges-as-Fastest-Growing-Mortgage-Lender-in-Massachusetts