CADScor H1 unit sales were to Germany (six), Sweden (three) and Denmark (one). Interestingly, Q219 patch sales were very strong at 1,690 up from 640 in Q119. These 1000 'extra' sales could be an indication that users are starting to run more tests from the installed CADScor base. The process for German public reimbursement is underway. In the UK, NICE has done a technical assessment enabling a dialogue to start. Acarix is now developing a US market entry strategy and the likely FDA trial needs.

