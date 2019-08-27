Edison Investment Research Limited Edison initiates coverage on FinLab (A7A) 27-Aug-2019 / 12:58 GMT/BST London, UK, 27 August 2019 Edison initiates coverage on FinLab (A7A) FinLab is a self-managed German venture capital (VC) investor and start-up incubator specialising in fintech companies. It holds a portfolio of 10 active fintech investments across several subsectors, including its main success story Deposit Solutions. The company also owns three asset management businesses generating steady cash flow from management fees, which fully cover FinLab's ongoing expenses. Moreover, it holds a 45.3% stake in listed investment vehicle Heliad Equity Partners (HEP), which is currently undergoing restructuring. Since the beginning of 2015, when it started operating under the current investment mandate, it has delivered an NAV total return (TR) of around 20% pa. FinLab's shares currently trade at a 20% discount to last reported NAV of EUR20.51 per share (as at end-March 2019). Its stake in HEP (c 20% of FinLab's NAV) is valued based on Heliad's market cap, which is currently 31% below its NAV. Hence, FinLab's discount on a 'look through' basis stands at c 26%. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Milosz Papst, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 863749 27-Aug-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=72cb634cfd5f7e278c3f582f6c78c759&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=863749&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2019 07:58 ET (11:58 GMT)