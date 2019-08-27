HOMEE Secures $15 Million Series B Financing

Tampa-based on-demand home services platform will use funding to expand national coverage

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / HOMEE, an on-demand home services platform that provides homeowners and property managers with instant access to thousands of skilled service providers, announced today that it has closed a $15 million Series B financing, bringing the total invested in the company to nearly $30 million. The company has experienced dramatic growth over the past year, and the influx of capital will enable HOMEE to launch new markets and further expand its growing service provider network throughout the United States.

Forte Ventures led the round with Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures and included new strategic investors The Hartford, State Farm Ventures, and Ferguson Ventures, as well as existing investors Activate Capital Partners, Florida Funders, Deepwork Capital, and Engage.

"We launched HOMEE three years ago to change the way homeowners and landlords order home services. Our revolutionary on-demand model which ensures our customers the highest quality service at the most competitive price is why we have gained the trust of some of the largest property owners in the country," said HOMEE co-founder and CEO, Doug Schaedler. "This financing round is especially exciting for the Company as we are pleased to have the participation of three innovative leaders within the insurance industry and Ferguson, the world's leading distributor of plumbing products and a major HVAC distributor. We look forward to working with all our new strategic partners and servicing their home improvement needs across the country."

Using GPS-enabled smartphone technology, service providers on the HOMEE network accept new job requests under a minute on average and arrive at the job location for repairs, improvements, or maintenance in an average of 30 minutes or less. Every service provider on the HOMEE network is background-checked and screened by HOMEE's operations team and is continually monitored by the app's provider rating system to ensure ongoing quality service.

"We are excited to lead the Series B financing round and join the HOMEE team as the company continues to pursue rapid growth throughout the United States," said Tom Hawkins, Managing Partner of Forte Ventures, who will be joining the HOMEE Board of Directors. "HOMEE is one of the fastest growing companies in the home services market and has achieved tremendous traction to date by successfully addressing key industry challenges."

HOMEE's on-demand home service is available for any type of property, from homes and condos to offices and restaurants, and the Company counts some of the largest national single-family and multi-family portfolio companies as its clients. Customers benefit from standardized, lower pricing, and quick, convenient service; service providers benefit from a centralized source of work with no marketing costs.

About HOMEE:

Based in Tampa, FL, HOMEE is an on-demand home services platform that instantly connects customers with electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and handymen from the convenience of their smart phones. For a list of where HOMEE is licensed visit http://www.HOMEEondemand.com or to install the HOMEE On Demand app search for HOMEE On Demand in the app stores.

About Forte Ventures:

With offices in Atlanta and Silicon Valley, Forte Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm that collaborates and co-invests with corporate strategic partners in technology companies across diversified industry sectors throughout North America. Focus areas include IT, Mobility, InsureTech, FinTech, Tech-enabled Services, IoT and Industrial Technology. Investments typically range from $1 million to $3 million and include participation from leading corporate strategic partners and co-investors. For more information visit: https://www.forteventures.com

About Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures:

Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures ("LMSV") is the venture capital arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance, the third largest property and casualty insurer in the United States. LMSV seeks to invest in early-stage software, platform, and services companies who are reshaping the insurance landscape and enabling Liberty Mutual's policyholders to protect what they value most.

