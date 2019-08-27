Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE August 27, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP)(TSXV:JP.WT)(TSXV:JP.RT)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH2)(Berlin: LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce the following corporate update.

Jackpot Blitz - the Company currently has forty-four (44) Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platforms leased to casino operators and has completed the sale of two (2) Jackpot Blitz ETGs to land-based casino operators. Jackpot Blitz ETGs have been active for more than 15,000 cumulative days in cruise ship and land-based casinos since they were launched in Q3 2017. Leased Jackpot Blitz ETGs have earned the Company a monthly revenue averaging $3,000 CAD per ETG over the past eighteen (18) months.

Jackpot Blitz Business Development - Further to the Company's announcement on August 26, 2019 regarding new agreements signed for Jackpot Blitz, the Company has current orders of more than a dozen Jackpot Blitz ETGs in the production process for lease or sale, the majority of which are scheduled to be installed by end of Q4, 2019. The Company anticipates having approximately fifty-five (55) Jackpot Blitz ETGs operational on lease to casino operators by end of Q4, 2019. Furthermore, the Company is in discussions/negotiations with numerous other casino operators in multiple jurisdictions for the installation of additional Jackpot Blitz ETGs.

New Casino Gaming Product - Further to the Company's News Release dated January 18, 2018, the Company continues to develop a new electronic gaming product for a casino operator client. The agreement covering the development of this product includes an initial order of twenty-five (25) units to be installed in the client's casinos once this new product has cleared the client's internal testing process. The Company anticipates shipping the product for the Client to begin internal testing in Q4, 2019. A further announcement will be made once certain terms and conditions of this agreement have been satisfied.

New Casino Guest Services Product - The Company is in discussions with a major land-based casino operator for the development of a third new product (the "Guest Services Product"), designed to automate and improve guest services functions in land-based casinos. An Agreement covering the development and sale of the Guest Services Product should be signed in due course, and a further announcement will be made once certain Terms and Conditions of this agreement are satisfied.

Gaming Licenses - The Company currently holds approved gaming licenses and registrations with the California Gambling Control Commission, the Arkansas Racing Commission, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Rincon Tribal Gaming Commission and the Department of Justice and Public Safety, Gaming, Liquor and Security Licensing in the Province of New Brunswick. The Company has license applications underway with a number of State, Provincial, and Tribal gaming regulators across North America to enable the Company to sell and/or lease the Jackpot Blitz and/or the new Guest Services Product to land-based casino operators.

Further to the Company's News Releases dated August 22 & 26, 2019, the Company wishes to remind interested parties that they are invited to participate in the Company's shareholder conference call which shall take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm Vancouver time (4:00 pm Eastern time) to discuss the Company's Rights Offering and to provide general corporate update on the Company.

Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm (Vancouver time); 4:00 pm EST

Local dial-in number: (412) 902-1028

Toll free-North America: 1 (877) 524-8416

To participate in the call, please dial (412) 902-1028 or 1 (877) 524-8416 five to ten minutes prior to the 1:00 pm (PST) (4:00 pm EST) start of the telephone conference call.

This conference call will be recorded and made available for replay two hours after the completion of the call, up until midnight September 10, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial 1 (877) 660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, and enter pass code 13693955.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

