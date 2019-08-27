MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 27-Aug-2019 / 16:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | August 27, 2019 Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment Krasnodar, Russia (27 August, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-02 series in the amount of 423,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9 Identification number of the 4B02-02 -60525-P-003P as of securities issue and the date February 21, 2019 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period which The first coupon period the yield is paid for: (26.02.2019-27.08.2019) The total amount of the 423,800,000 (Four hundred and interest to be paid against twenty three million eight bonds: hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 42.38 (Forty two rubles 38 be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: August 26, 2019 The date of the obligation August 27, 2019 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 423,800,000.00 following the reporting period: (Four hundred and twenty three million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 18108 EQS News ID: 863821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

