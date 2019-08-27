Broad range of innovative loss prevention options help retailers combat the $100 billion global shrink problem

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, unveiled a new line of Sensormatic Essentials Radio Frequency-based (RF) anti-theft solutions. Building on the strength of its pioneering Acousto-Magnetic (AM) electronic article surveillance (EAS) technology and RFID-based EAS and LP offerings, the company now provides retailers a one-stop destination to meet all their loss prevention needs- regardless of technology choice and store format. A trusted name in groundbreaking retail technology for over 50 years, Sensormatic Solutions is accelerating growth by expanding market opportunities with RF, which represents over 30 percent of the total $1.2+ billion EAS market.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005509/en/

Sensormatic Essentials RF anti-theft detection systems feature a sleek modern design to complement any store setting. (Photo: Business Wire).

The Sensormatic Essentials RF product portfolio includes affordable and stylish anti-theft detection systems in a sleek, modern design to complement any store setting. This strong visual deterrent provides wide exit coverage to support a variety of storefront entrances-backed by strong, reliable performance to protect inventory and ensure open merchandising.

Retailers can also choose from a wide range of RF sensors and labels to suit a variety of product categories. The RF portfolio will leverage the Google cloud-based Sensormatic Shrink Management as a Service (SMaaS) platform for improved equipment uptime and data analytics to help reduce shrink, combat organized retail crime (ORC) and improve sales and staffing. Easy to navigate dashboards help retailers makes sense of the insights to identify problems earlier, and make effective data-driven decisions that will positively influence bottom-line results.

Shrink is a major concern for retailers worldwide, reaching nearly $100 billion globally in 2018.2 Best in class retailers are optimizing their physical stores to ensure operational controls are in place for threats to their bottom line such as retail shrink. EAS is a proven technology investment for retailers to combat the increasing risk of ORC and other forms of shrink.

"In today's changing retail landscape, retailers recognize in-store technology investments are key to driving better business outcomes," said Bjoern Petersen, president, Sensormatic Solutions. "For more than 50 years, we have continued to enhance our innovative portfolio with new offerings across loss prevention, inventory intelligence and shopper traffic insights to help our customers move seamlessly into the future."

Retailers can benefit from Sensormatic's deep domain expertise, proven installation and service capabilities, and stringent product quality assurance and testing processes. By taking a consultative approach, Sensormatic teams assess each customer's needs to select the right loss prevention technologies based on store environment, budget, market segment, type of merchandise to protect-while ensuring flexibility for growth. With its expanded portfolio, Sensormatic is now a one-stop destination for all retailers regardless of their technology choice.

To learn more about the portfolio of Sensormatic EAS systems, click here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

2019 Johnson Controls. All Rights Reserved. SENSORMATIC, SHOPPERTRAK, TRUEVUE and the product names listed above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

1 Privately commissioned VDC Research, 2017 EAS Sizing Study

2 PlanetRetail RNG, 2018 Sensormatic Global Shrink Index

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005509/en/

Contacts:

Jason Shockley

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work +1 561-912-6045

jason.mathew.shockley@jci.com

Ryan Nolan

Johnson Controls

Work +1 414-524-6170

ryan.p.nolan@jci.com

Anne Lines

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work 1 978-518-4512

JCIretail@matternow.com