Transforming press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: Greater Brand Awareness, Increased Web Traffic, and Greater Return on Media Communications Spend.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / ??Combining best-in-class science, process and technology, Newswire introduces the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour that provides customers the ability to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.



Newswire launches the 'Earned Media Advantage' Guided Tour. Newswire has been recognized as a

Leader for Summer 2019 by G2 Crowd for Highest Satisfaction and Easiest to Use Press Release

Distribution Software.

Customers can now transform "owned" media into the "Earned Media Advantage." Using the right strategies, customers can also lower their costs of paid media while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operating Officer indicated, "The driving force behind this offering is matching customer needs with an industry practice that is required to ensure Customer Success. Historically, this industry has been intent on selling software that customers have to evaluate, select, implement and support themselves. We've simplified this complex process."

According to Rohrmann, "The previous approach increases the risk to the customer, adds cost, requires staff and delays time to market and value creation. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour eliminates all of these risks and associated costs while delivering a media communications utility that allows customers to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time just like an electric utility delivering power to our homes."

"All of our customers' media communications requirements are addressed simply and cost-effectively," said Rohrmann.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success added, "Newswire is once again leading the industry by empowering the Earned Media Advantage through Customer Success Services, streamlining and simplifying what would normally be a complex journey with many pitfalls to avoid along the way. Our relentless focus on our customers makes a difference!"

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the earned media advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the right medium to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

