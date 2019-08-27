Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Sprint & Hatch FTW! Hatch Cloud Gaming Now Available for Sprint 5G Customers

Sprint & Hatch FTW! Hatch Cloud Gaming Now Available for Sprint 5G Customers

Sprint 5G smartphones include a complimentary three-month subscription to Hatch Premium

Hatch offers more than 100 premium games, cloud streaming and the ability to face off with friends in live games and tournaments

NEW YORK - Aug. 27, 2019 - FTW! Beginning Aug. 28, Sprint, a subsidiary in which Rovio Entertainment holds an 80 percent stake, an unrivaled game-streaming experience specifically designed for mobile 5G networks, will be preloaded on Sprint 5G smartphones. Plus, customers will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Hatch Premium.

Sprint 5G customers will experience faster speeds, incredible reliability, immediate responsiveness and a wide selection of on-demand mobile games, such as Monument Valley, Beach Buggy Racing and Angry Birds GO!1 Hatch will be available on Sprint 5G smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinQTM 5Gand OnePlus 7 Pro 5G .

Sprint offers its True Mobile 5G service in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. Sprint 5G covers approximately 2,100 square miles, with approximately 11 million people expected to be covered in total across all nine market areas in the coming weeks, more than any other U.S. carrier to date. When outside of a 5G coverage area, players will still be able to enjoy games and features that Hatch offers on Sprint's nationwide LTE-Advanced network, which is up to two times faster than before.2

Sprint's customers using a 5G capable smartphone will receive:

Unlimited on-demand access to Hatch Premium's curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including Chameleon Run and Monument Valley, the award-winning Crashlands, and exclusive Hatch Originals like Angry Birds GO! Turbo Edition and Arkanoid Rising.

A rich social gaming experience, including competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat.

The ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments.

Access to Hatch Kids, a safe space for kids to play, create and learn without any advertising or in-game purchasing.

"With the availability of Hatch on Sprint 5G smartphones, gaming on True Mobile 5G really comes alive," said Bryan Fries, vice president, 5G strategy. "Sprint 5G customers will be able to play games instantly without having to wait to download or update games - a true breakthrough in the mobile universe."



Hatch games can be played instantly over the internet with no downloads or updates necessary. Premium mobile games are streamed to the user through a subscription model instead of incremental in-app purchases, which means that players get instant, Unlimited access to premium games without any in-game purchases, limits or paywalls beyond the flat monthly fee.

"We're incredibly proud to deliver our service alongside Sprint 5G," said Nick Thomas, vice president, Commercial Partnerships, Hatch. "As a 5G mobile game streaming platform, Hatch is one of the first consumer-facing services that demonstrates the power of Sprint's 5G network. We can't wait for customers to experience it for themselves. Mobile cloud game streaming has long been imagined, and now, in partnership with Sprint, it is a reality."

After the complimentary three-month subscription ends, Hatch is $7.99 per month per line. Customers can cancel anytime. For more information, visit www.sprint.com.

More information about Sprint 5G coverage can be found at www.sprint.com/sprint5G.

About Hatch:

Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, streaming rich, full-featured games to the screens already in your life: mobiles, tablets and TVs. Hatch Premium members enjoy instant, on-demand access to more than 100 full-featured premium games, including Arkanoid Rising, the first Hatch Original exclusive to the platform. Hatch is available now via Google Play in the U.S., Japan and select European countries. Support for Hatch on more platforms, screens and countries is planned for later. For more information, visit playhatch.com. Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, releases worldwide starting in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.)

1 Requires capable device in 5G network coverage area. Coverage not available everywhere.

2 Compared to Sprint 4G LTE. Requires capable device. 4G LTE-A not available everywhere.