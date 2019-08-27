The Ready-to-use Primary Packaging Market is Anticipated to be Worth USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized Rate of 11.9%, Claims Roots Analysis

Owing to the benefits offered in terms of streamlining pharmaceutical filling operations and cutting down on associated costs, pre-sterilized container-closure systems have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional packaging components

Given the growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, especially biologics, it has become imperative to reevaluate drug / therapy packaging, taking into consideration the evident shift from large batches of one remedy for all patients suffering from a particular disease, to smaller batches of personalized therapeutics. Ready-to-use packaging components eliminate multiple steps in the overall fill / finish process, and thereby, help improve operational efficiencies in compliance to existing regulatory standards.

Key Market Insights

Over 70 pre-sterilized packaging products are currently available in the market

Close to 45% of these products represent vials, while nearly 30% are syringes. Further, over 45 players are engaged in providing packaging components, or equipment and services for processing ready-to-use products.

Stakeholders are actively collaborating with other players to strengthen their respective product portfolios

More than 50% of the partnership agreements in this domain were signed post 2016. In addition, over the past five years, acquisitions represented close to 40% of the deals related to ready-to-use packing products. Many players also entered into supply agreements and product development agreements in the given time period.

Packaging industry is gradually evolving to cater to the changing needs of drug manufacturers

Manufacturers are improving their offerings by focusing on enhancing safety. Further, certain packaging developers and equipment suppliers have collaborated to validate container-closure product sets of ready-to-use primary packaging. In addition, several other players are exploring the use of robotic technologies and automated equipment in order to further optimize pharmaceutical fill / finish processes.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 60% of the market share by 2030

With the rising demand for flexible fill / finish solutions and various initiatives to automate such operations, the market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate. In addition to the US and Europe, we expect Asia Pacific to grow at a relatively faster pace. Currently, revenues from the sale of ready-to-use vials represent about 60% of the overall market share. However, in the future, both vials and syringes are likely to hold the dominant share in this market.

Key Questions Answered

What are the benefits offered by ready-to-use primary packaging components?

Who are the leading players in the ready-to-use primary packaging industry?

What are the current trends impacting the adoption of ready-to-use products?

What are the different types of partnership models adopted by industry stakeholders?

Which players are presently experimenting with robotic systems for aseptic fill / finish operations?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 1.6 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the ready-to-use primary packaging market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of fabrication material

Glass

Plastic

Type of product

Cartridge

Syringe

Vial

Closure

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The research covers profiles of key players that offer services for ready-to-use container closure systems, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a description of its product(s). Each company profile includes a section on recent developments (if available) and future outlook to highlight the strategies that the company may adopt to drive its future growth.

Aptar Pharma

Gerresheimer Group

Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packing

Nipro PharmaPackaging

Ompi

SCHOTT

West Pharmaceutical Services

