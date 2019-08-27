Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 27
Date:27 August 2019
Cameron Investors Trust plc
LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 23 August 2019 is:
1,133.35 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information please contact:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
0131 538 1400