Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly Inside Secure, a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced an expanded relationship with Mellanox Technologies where it has licensed the Verimatrix Silicon IP security solutions for its system-on-chip (SoC) offerings targeted for the high-end enterprise market. Mellanox is a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems.

The range of Verimatrix Silicon IP solutions meets Mellanox's requirements with an optimal balance between security, power and performance. By selecting the Silicon IP across its chipset and network processors, including its BlueField multicore solutions, Mellanox is able to gain both significant economies of scale and accelerate cryptographic operation while also meeting performance and power requirements. Furthermore, the company is able to migrate to new security standards through IP upgrades.

"Verimatrix continues to benefit us with a unique combination of deep security expertise, a comprehensive set of hardware and software products, and excellent support, to meet the security requirements of the applications for our customers," said Shlomit Weiss, senior vice president of silicon engineering at Mellanox Technologies. "Over recent years, we have developed a high level of trust and a solid working relationship to feel confident that Verimatrix will continually provide best-in-class protection that shortens our time-to-market and reduces design costs."

"Today's enterprise data centers manage heavy compute and storage workloads, which is coupled with stringent security requirements. With our Silicon IP solutions, Mellanox doesn't need to compromise on security, power consumption, or footprint," said Kevin Beadle, senior vice president, Silicon IP and Secure Protocols at Verimatrix. "Our long-standing relationship with Mellanox is evidence to the value and innovation we provide on a consistent basis."

