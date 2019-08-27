Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
27.08.19
18:17 Uhr
192,56 Euro
+1,22
+0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,86
192,28
19:23
191,78
192,34
19:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOODYS CORPORATION192,56+0,64 %
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR7,206+0,40 %