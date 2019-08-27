Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE OFFICIALLY LICENSED REVOLUTION UNLIMITED PRO CONTROLLER FOR PS4 IN JAPAN STARTING SEPTEMBER 6TH 2019

Lesquin (France), August 27th, 2019 - Independent designer, manufacturer and distributor of peripherals, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE, proudly announces the upcoming release of the Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller for PS4 and PC* in Japan. Following the licensing partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., the REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller will be available starting September 6th on the Japanese territory, as well as two officially licensed gaming headsets under the BIGBEN brand.

"We are glad to renew our collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. for the distribution of our products in the Japanese market" declares Alain Falc, BIGBEN Founder and CEO. "Fully designed for competition and equipped with wired and wireless modes, the REVOLUTION Unlimited has already convinced many gamers throughout Europe. This is a real excitement to introduce our most accomplished eSport controller to the Japanese community of PlayStation fans" concludes Alain Falc.

Critically acclaimed in Europe since its release in April, NACON'S REVOLUTION Unlimited Controller is fully dedicated to performance and comfort, with a wide range of customisation options in both hardware and software**. From its interchangeable joystick heads and shafts, to adjustable triggers' sensitivity, each feature of the REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller was designed with competition in mind to satisfy the most demanding gamer, either in wired or wireless gaming modes.

Find out more about the REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller's features on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/HH-9xkMM2sc

Alongside the REVOLUTION Unlimited, Sony Interactive Entertainment will also ensure the Japanese distribution of two best-selling gaming headsets by BIGBEN: the Stereo Gaming Headset and the Mono Headset Communicator, officially licensed for PS4.

Officially licensed REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller under NACON brand and Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 by BIGBEN will be available all over Japan starting September 6th. The Mono Headset Communicator for PS4 will arrive in stores on October 3rd.

* * *

* PC Advanced mode not tested nor endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.

** Windows 7/8/1O PC or macOS X (El Capitan), macOS 10.12 (Sierra) macOS 10.13 (High Sierra), mac OS10.14 (Mojave) and Internet connection required, registration required to download the software.





REVOLUTION Unlimited Pro Controller wirelessly connects to your PS4 via the included USB receiver.

* * *

About NACON

NACON have been creating accessories for PC and PS4 gamers since 2014. By offering a wide range of equipment for every type of gamer, the brand has built a community of professionals and gaming enthusiasts throughout Europe. Supported by many partners, and attending all the biggest eSports and gaming events

About BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

A leader in the digital entertainment industry, the BIGBEN Group applies its know-how through the synergy of strategic activities: Gaming, Mobile phones and Audio. With its successful and long-lasting European base, BIGBEN has extended its distribution network to five continents. The Group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, now aims to become one of the worldwide leaders in each of its markets. www.bigben.eu

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index: CAC SMALL - Éligible SRD long | ISN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP |SALES 2018-2019: 245,5M€ | HEADCOUNT: 600 employees | INTERNATIONAL: 13 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 115 countries. www.bigben-group.com

