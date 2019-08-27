SThree (STHR) SThree: Blocklisting Six Monthly Review 27-Aug-2019 / 16:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 27 August 2019 Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme: SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of From: 21 To: 27 August return: February 2019 2019 Balance of unallotted securities 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 221,254 under scheme(s) from previous (SAYE) and 647,584 (Minority return: Interests) Plus: The amount by which the 0 block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 117,774 (SAYE) issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 992,692 (LTIP/MI), 103,480 not yet issued/allotted at end (SAYE) and 647,584 (Minority of period: Interests) Name of contact: Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 18114 EQS News ID: 863937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 27, 2019 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)