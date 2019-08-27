Anzeige
WKN: 879123 ISIN: CH0010754924 Ticker-Symbol: SN2 
27.08.2019 | 18:05
Lars van der Haegen nominated for the Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies

Steinhausen, August 27, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Schweiter Technologies proposes the election of Mr. Lars van der Haegen to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting in April 2020.

Lars van der Haegen has been CEO of the Belimo Group and Head of the Group Executive Committee since July 2015. He has many years of experience in building technology and holds Masters degrees from both Columbia Business School in New York and the London Business School.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

  • Media release (PDF) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/348d6583-2dfc-462e-90f7-b5c7fcff2c83)

