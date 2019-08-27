Sale of 5 Passive Portals

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) -Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (The Company,) an innovative provider of security technology with broad and diverse applications, is pleased to ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING of Halo Securities LLC as distributor for the State of Florida.

The agreement with Halo Securities LLC includes the sale of 5 Passive Portals to Hale Securities targeted for Customers in the Easter Seaboard.

The Company is pleased to announce its FIRST SALE, and receipt of payment in full in the amount of $19,150.00 minus 20% distributor discount, a small yet important step in the Companies development. We believe that this first sale, and with portals installed will expose our Passive/Harmless Scanner for Weapons/Guns, Knives etc. to the School Systems and the general public.

Halo security of Margate, Florida has an experienced sales team of three. Combined, they have 45 years in the hospitality industry.



"We at Halo Securities are excited about our opportunity in the Security Screening business," said Stuart Young President of the company and we look forward to working with David King, the marketing director of Defence Technology International DTII.

The Passive Portal uses the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The 'Passive Portal' is the state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

"This is the long-awaited big step forward for Defense Technologies International," stated Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO, Defense Technologies International. "Not only does this transaction expedite our desired goal of offering a better level of SAFETY & SECURITY for our Children… but this hopefully will start the process of awareness to this issue with both our Parents and our School boards... That having a security feature like this in our educational settings is a doable event and of almost 'Paramount Importance'. And that now for the first time we'll have a real-world template which we can leverage in our expanding and ongoing sales efforts."

"Moreover, Mr. Young's group of Halo Securities makes them a perfect addition to our marketing force," added Mr. Moses.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production of the "Passive Portal" the Company's walk-through, passive weapons (guns, knives etc.) detector scanner.

Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video:https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

Small Cap Corner: https://video214.com/play/6UOwWXj9ShcTz8Zq40uvLQ/s/dark?fbclid=IwAR0DzvLBxU5J1p5VsfuF94xQp5G2-O4HyQHpbGbDB8gMqjOVu0-PYUrcouA …

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, please visit http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

