The "Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunities in Europe 2019" provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

Pay-TV penetration in Europe is set to increase through 2023 robust growth in IPTV services, supported by converged and multiplay offers. The popularization of third-party video OTT platforms and the rapid evolution of viewer's habits towards non-linear video are making pay-TV operators to enhance their conventional service propositions with more innovative features and embrace the realm of OTT.

Pay-TV accounts in Europe will grow on the back of broadband network improvement as the expansion and upgrades of vectoring and super-vectoring VDSL and FTTH/B for better customer experience. Between 2018 and 2023, pay-TV providers across Europe will add 22.1 million accounts and cumulatively will generate $252.3 billion over the same period of time.

The European IPTV subscriber base will increase at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2018-2023 to reach 86.0m by 2023 as FTTH/B and VDSL expansion and upgrades will expand the IPTV footprint. IPTV will also be the fast-growing platform in terms of revenue in Europe and will reach US$11.6 billion in 2023 from US$7.7 billion in 2018, following IPTV subscriber growth. The growth in IPTV segment will be supported by IPTV service providers offering their services as part of multiplay service bundles with tariffs discounts. Cable will decline from 85.0 million in 2018 to 83.6 million in 2023.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Europe in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Europe; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in Europe, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Europe; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on network improvements, the threat of alternative OTT video platforms and the increasing role that pay-TV players play in video content creation

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Europe; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in Europe for the 2018-2023 period

Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers

Scope

Over the forecast period, a pay-TV market in Europe will grow on the back of IPTV as telco invest network upgrades and expansions.

With the increasing demand for HD and 4K content, OTT video and interactive pay-TV platforms are forcing pay-TV service provides to allocate significant investments to upgrade and expand their network infrastructure.

With the rapid popularization of OTT distribution platforms, competition for exclusive content rights is ramping up, making access to prime content more difficult and expensive for traditional pay-TV service providers.

An increasing number of pay-TV operators are opting for vertically integrating content production, whether by creating their own dedicated units or through the acquisition of production companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Europe in a global context

Europe's demographics at a glance

Europe in a global context

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Europe

Pay-TV market in Europe

Regulatory context in Europe

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Europe

Competitive market trends in Europe

Network improvements in Europe

OTT disruption in Europe

Content access in Europe

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Europe

Pay-TV ARPU evolution in Europe

Pay-TV service revenue evolution in Europe

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations

