American International School of Medicine Announces New Diploma in AI for Undergraduates and Alumni

With the Changing Medical Landscape, AISM Ensures that Your Skills and Employability Remain at Their Peak with this New Diploma

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / The American International School of Medicine (AISM) is proud to announce the launch of the new diploma focused on AI in Medicine. This diploma made possible for the "Alumni and the Undergraduate" is another part of AISM's commitment to educate future physicians to lead innovation in science and medicine. Both the Alumni and Undergraduate are conducted entirely online and have both three month and year long options based upon individual preference.

"The American International School of Medicine is committed to remaining on the cutting edge of medical technology and with the rise of Artificial Intelligence in the industry we felt that it was important for us to start offering courses for it," says Dr. Colin Wilkinson. "AI is exploding into every aspect of our lives and healthcare will be one of the industries to receive the biggest disruption."

While this diploma is going to be mainstays at the AISM, there are benefits if you sign up before September 2nd. For the Undergraduate, you will pay no sign-up fees if you pay for the courses before the deadline. For the Alumni there is a special alumni price of just $999, a $300 discount for the three-month diploma and an $800 discount on the year-long diploma.

About AISM

The American International School of Medicine began in 1999 and has graduated hundreds of medical doctors who are in specialty clinical and or training and or practicing medicine in the USA, Guyana, UK, Pakistan, Caribbean, and other countries worldwide. We focus in training physicians who can excel in patient-care research and education as a part of their professional development process. The American International School of Medicine has campuses in Atlanta, Guyana, England, and Nigeria. Our students participate in clinical rotations at hospitals in United States, Canada, UK (London), Guyana and Elective rotations in other countries.

