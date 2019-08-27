Web Presence: Protect My College Student: What Contagious Infections Linger on Campus?

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / College students get sick just like anyone else, the issues are, they're far away from the regular primary care doctor, emergency rooms are packed with people, and the cost is exorbitant, and while urgent care centers are viable options, are there any close by, and what time are they open?

Back to campus means many things, new friends, hard work, good grades and-dun, dun, dun, dun-contagious infections. It's true; college students are surrounded by bacterial and viral infections on a daily basis.

Viruses & Bacteria

Along with many others, staph infection, MRSA, and impetigo are all communicable forms of viral infections that are easily transmittable. When it comes to bacterial infections, those include sinusitis, food poisoning, meningitis, and upper respiratory infections, to name a few.

Fungal Infections

In addition to viral infections, your student is vulnerable to fungal skin cross-contamination. If they come into contact with dirty towels, clothing, sports equipment, cell phones, or even hard surfaces, some infections pass from one person to the next very quickly. A good example of this is ringworm. Contrary to its name, ringworm is not caused by a parasite, but rather by fungus. It gets its name from the predictable red rings that it produces. It usually appears on the lower part of the body or abdomen, but can occur anywhere, even on the scalp.

When students get sick, it's usually an inopportune time. When you sign your child up for Protect My College Student, all they have to do is chat with a medical professional via their phone or device and the physician or practitioner will diagnose their condition and take the next steps to get them feeling better. It's that easy.

Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7 via their phone, laptop, or iPad. Protect My College Student's goal is to provide parents peace of mind as their children go off to college and are living away from home for the first time. This can be an uneasy time for parents, but knowing that their students have unlimited access to medical services and counseling is reassuring.

The advantage of telemedicine is that you can access reliable healthcare from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time. Protect My College Student's network of experienced healthcare professionals are ready to assist with a variety of needs including urgent care visits; colds, stomach issues, fever, flu, earaches, pink eye, migraines, nausea and more.

While a large number of colleges offer medical services, they may be limited on availability. Protect My College Student offers students immediate assistance, 24/7, and can also assist them if they are traveling. Students can access these services with any mobile device or computer with Wi-Fi access. Medical professionals can diagnose a condition, advise patients where to go for further assistance, recommend over-the-counter medications, or prescribe medications from a local pharmacy, all during the consultation.

Protect My College Student offers around the clock care and protection for students who are living away from home for the first time.

