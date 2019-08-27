Web Presence: Jeff Nock Offers Proven Tips on How Best to Scale a Business

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Experienced business executive and consultant Jeff Nock provides a series of tips designed and proven to help scale new and existing businesses.

From networking to investing in employees, business consultant and executive Jeff Nock has a proven history of growing nonprofit organizations, startups, and established companies alike. An expert in strategic planning, sales, marketing, and presentation development, Nock offers four tips on how best to scale businesses of all shapes and sizes.

"First, invest in your employees," says Nock. A company which invests heavily in its employees, he suggests, will both retain and attract the top talent. "This means more than the compensation plan. Employees today value intrinsic motivations more than extrinsic. This could mean taking the time to speak regularly one on one with all employees to ensure that they feel valued," adds the expert, "respected and valued employees are more committed to the company and this culture will motivate and encourage company buy in and hard work."

"Next, stay networked," suggests Nock. "The more of a contributor a leader is to the community entrepreneurial ecosystem the more the community will see the leader as someone they want to work with, partner with or become a customer of that company", Jeff Nock believes.

Remember, too, says Nock, that it's okay to ask for help. "Asking for help as an entrepreneur or company owner is not a sign of weakness," explains the business consultant. "And be ready to help others when asked or when you see a need."

On the contrary, Nock believes that leveraging the skill sets and past experiences of other individuals who have succeeded in business can be key to scaling up. "From professional consultants and industry mentors to friends and family members, leveraging the knowledge of those around us is sometimes vital in growing a business," he adds.

Based in Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff Nock boasts a demonstrated history of growing nonprofit organizations, startups, and established companies alike. Skilled in business and strategic planning, partnership development, sales, marketing, and presentation development, Nock also holds a Masters in Management from Colorado's Regis University and is a specialist in scaling companies and leadership development.

Founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC, Nock and the firm offer expert consultancy services designed to help early-stage and mid-cap companies to achieve their visions and growth goals. Nock does so, he says, via the implementation of C-level mentoring, strategic and business planning, market analysis, competitive niche analysis, business model ideation, business development, exploration of operational efficiencies, brand evolution, and more.

"Finally," adds Jeff Nock, wrapping up, "there are unique challenges at various stages of company growth and if you haven't done it before, it is a lot easier overcome those challenges asking someone who has!"

