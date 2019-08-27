NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Announces Launch of Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") is pleased to announce the launch of a new dedicated Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group ("DPCS-Group"). The new DPCS-Group will focus on providing consulting services related to cybersecurity and data privacy risk and compliance, including with the new California Consumer Protection Act ("CCPA") bill which will go into effect January 1, 2020.

The DPCS-Group will be comprised of experienced NMS consultants supporting clients in both the United States and Europe. Anna S. Park will lead the DPCS-Group. Ms. Park is a seasoned data privacy attorney and has represented clients in the business and financial services sector. She has frequently advised clients in the area of regulatory compliance, including consulting on operational best practices related to the General Data Privacy Regulation ("GDPR") and has spoken on steps businesses should take now to make sure they are in compliance with the CCPA before the January 1 effective date and the enforcement date six months later. In addition, Ms. Park's background as a commercial litigator provides valuable insight on assessing and mitigating for risk that companies may face under the CCPA's new private right of action.

Ms. Park commented, "Businesses look to face substantial risk related to potential litigation and also enforcement by the AG if they don't take the necessary steps to adhere to the new regulation. Businesses have their plates full with the task of actually running the business and compliance can be the last thing on their mind. Our job here at NMS is to make their compliance our priority. Our catered initial risk assessment will provide businesses with a roadmap so they have a clear view of their compliance state and what steps they can take to reduce their enforcement vulnerabilities. With NMS, businesses can be confident that their compliance needs are met so their business needs are not interrupted. "

Starting January 1, 2020, the CCPA will apply to any for-profit business entity which does business in California, collects California consumers' personal data, and meets one of the following descriptions;

Has annual gross revenues in excess of $25 million; Possesses the personal information of 50,000 or more consumers, households, or devices; or Earns more than half of its annual revenue from selling consumers' personal information.

The CCPA has a broad reach and businesses should conduct an initial assessment to determine whether the law affects them and in what capacity to avoid litigation and fines. In addition, due to the law's breath, scope and nuances, even if a business believes it is exempt under the CCPA they should conduct an assessment to document and demonstrate this exemption to the regulators.

