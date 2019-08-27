CCUR Holdings, Inc.: CCUR Holdings Reports Continued Operating Progress During Fourth Quarter; Earns $0.09 Per Share

Generates Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Increased Cash Flow from Operations

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CCUR) today reported net income attributable to its stockholders of $803,000, or $0.09 per share, for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. During the prior year period, the Company reported a net loss of $1,700,000, or ($0.18) per share. Revenue for the quarter grew to $1,846,000 as compared to $54,000 during the prior year period and $1,074,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) revenue increased to $1,435,000 and revenue from interest on loans grew to $411,000. Other interest, dividend and investment income for the period totaled $1,770,000.

"Our fourth-quarter and full-year financial results continue to demonstrate the successful execution of our business plan," said Wayne Barr, President and CEO. "The returns from our MCA and real estate operations continued to increase during the quarter and our operating segments are well positioned as we enter fiscal 2020. We believe our plan provides the Company with flexibility from an operations and balance sheet perspective to respond to changing economic environments. At the same time, working with our Board and outside experts, we continue to evaluate opportunities to add fairly-valued, or undervalued, assets to our portfolio."

General and administrative expenses increased by 2% from the prior year quarter to $876,000. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $2,786,000 and included sales and marketing expenses of $287,000 to support the growth of the Company's MCA operations as well as a $767,000 provision for MCA losses. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter more than doubled from the third quarter to $1,389,000.

The Company recorded an expense of $730,000 representing the change in fair value of contingent consideration due to the seller of the LuxeMark assets purchased by the Company's subsidiary given better than expected performance since the LuxeMark acquisition earlier in calendar year 2019. In addition, the Company recorded an expense of $126,000 representing the amortization of purchased intangibles during the fourth quarter. The Company's operating loss for the quarter was $940,000 as compared to an operating loss of $806,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

For the full year ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $3,456,000 versus $54,000 in the prior year. The Company generated net income for the full year of $681,000, or $0.08 per share. Total working capital as of June 30, 2019 was $48.8 million as compared with $55.3 million as of June 30, 2018.

Stock Repurchase Program Update

On February 11, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock, for a total of 1,500,000 authorized shares. The Company repurchased a total of 33,488 shares during the fiscal fourth quarter for a total of $119,000. A total of 381,119 shares under the authorized program remain available for repurchase as of June 30, 2019.

CCUR Holdings, Inc. operates MCA and real estate business segments through its subsidiaries Recur Holdings LLC and LM Capital Solutions, LLC and actively pursues other business opportunities to maximize the value of its assets through evaluation of additional operating businesses or assets for acquisition. More information on the Company is available at www.ccurholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. When used or incorporated by reference in this report, the words "believes," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments such as future financial performance or returns, as well as expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future and current assessments of business opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions of CCUR's management, which are based on currently available information. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this communication may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause CCUR's actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements and could materially adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating results and cash flows. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, CCUR's ability to successfully negotiate, perform due diligence and consummate any additional acquisitions, expected cash and liquidity positions, expected financial performance and revenue streams, market fluctuations in or material financial or regulatory changes impacting the MCA and real estate industry and general business conditions, as well as other risks listed in the Company's Form 10-K filed on September 7, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and risk and uncertainties not presently known to CCUR or that CCUR currently deems immaterial.

CCUR wishes to caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. CCUR does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

(Tables to follow)

CCUR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,083 $ 14,665 $ 32,992 Equity securities, fair value 7,405 8,616 6,629 Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, fair value 20,393 12,533 13,381 Current maturities of mortgage and commercial loans receivable 3,184 2,212 700 Receivable from sale of Content Delivery business held in escrow - - 1,450 Advances receivable, net 9,389 10,230 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,779 1,913 1,419 Total current assets 50,233 50,169 56,571 Land investment 3,265 - - Deferred income taxes, net 475 475 975 Mortgage and commercial loans receivable, net of current maturities 3,680 5,281 2,305 Deposit on mortgage loan receivable held in escrow - - 1,400 Definite-lived intangibles, net 2,910 2,677 - Goodwill 1,260 995 - Other long-term assets, net 651 92 55 Total assets $ 62,474 $ 59,689 $ 61,306 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 660 $ 564 $ 1,289 Contingent consideration, current 750 - - Total current liabilities 1,410 564 1,289 Long-term liabilities: Pension liability 4,136 3,647 3,766 Contingent consideration, long-term 2,340 1,860 - Long-term debt 1,600 - - Other long-term liabilities 632 225 185 Total liabilities 10,118 6,296 5,240 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Shares of common stock, par value $0.01;

14,000,000 authorized; 8,756,156 and 9,117,077 issued

and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively 87 88 91 Capital in excess of par value 208,881 208,902 210,083 Non-controlling interest 762 758 - Accumulated deficit (150,795 ) (151,599 ) (151,795 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,579 ) (4,756 ) (2,313 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,356 53,393 56,066 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 62,474 $ 59,689 $ 61,306

CCUR HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Merchant cash advance fees and other revenue $ 1,435 $ - $ 2,480 $ - Interest on mortgage and commercial loans 411 54 976 54 Total revenues 1,846 54 3,456 54 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 287 - 468 - General and administrative 876 860 3,231 7,370 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 730 - 730 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 126 - 179 - Provision for credit losses on advances 767 - 1,605 - Total operating expenses 2,786 860 6,213 7,370 Operating loss (940 ) (806 ) (2,757 ) (7,316 ) Other interest income, net 1,628 929 4,416 1,385 Dividend income 19 3 294 - Realized (loss) gain on investments, net (259 ) 164 467 164 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 382 - (1,785 ) - Realized foreign exchange loss - (1,797 ) - (1,921 ) Other expense, net (35 ) - (45 ) (25 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 795 (1,507 ) 590 (7,713 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 113 181 40 (959 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 682 (1,688 ) 550 (6,754 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - (12 ) - 22,839 Net income (loss) 682 (1,700 ) 550 16,085 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 121 - 131 - Net income (loss) attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 803 $ (1,700 ) $ 681 $ 16,085 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 0.09 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.71 ) Discontinued operations - - - 2.41 Net income (loss) attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 0.09 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.08 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 8,768,516 9,469,331 8,941,413 9,469,331 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,793,809 9,469,331 8,958,462 9,469,331 Cash dividends declared per common share $ - $ - $ - $ 0.24

CCUR HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Revenues: Merchant cash advance fees and other revenue $ 1,435 $ 825 Interest on mortgage and commercial loans 411 249 Total revenues 1,846 1,074 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 287 181 General and administrative 876 728 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 730 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 126 53 Provision for credit losses on advances 767 343 Total operating expenses 2,786 1,305 Operating loss (940 ) (231 ) Other interest income 1,628 1,053 Dividend income 19 165 Realized (loss) gain on investments, net (259 ) 525 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 382 (181 ) Other expense, net (35 ) (5 ) Income before income taxes 795 1,326 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 113 (75 ) Net income 682 1,401 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 121 10 Net income attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 803 $ 1,411 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income attributable to CCUR Holdings, Inc. stockholders $ 0.09 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 8,768,516 8,853,451 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 8,793,809 8,864,071

