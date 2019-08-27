Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XA1U ISIN: CA07278W1095 Ticker-Symbol: 7KXN 
Stuttgart
27.08.19
19:50 Uhr
0,067 Euro
0,000
-0,30 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYHORSE SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYHORSE SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,065
0,078
23:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAYHORSE SILVER
BAYHORSE SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYHORSE SILVER INC0,067-0,30 %