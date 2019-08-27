Spark Energy, Inc. Names Amanda Bush to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that Amanda (Mandy) Bush has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 27, 2019, as an independent director. She will serve as a Class III director, and will join the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mandy to our board and look forward to her contributions," said Nathan Kroeker, Spark's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mandy brings extensive corporate experience and in-depth accounting knowledge that will complement the work and expertise of our other directors as well as fulfill all NASDAQ listing requirements as Spark's third independent director. We are confident she will make an immediate and meaningful contribution to the work of our Board of Directors, and we look forward to her participation as we continue to execute our growth strategy. Additionally, we are pleased to introduce our first female director to the Board since our IPO in August 2014, furthering our commitment to diversity."

"I'm honored to join Spark's board and I look forward to the opportunity to help guide the Company as it continues to deliver on the promise of stable earnings growth," said Ms. Bush. "It's exciting to be working with Spark in this pivotal time in the retail energy industry."

As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 18, 2019, James G. Jones II resigned from the Board of the Company effective June 13, 2019 to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, resulting in the Audit Committee of the Board consisting of only two independent directors. The Company received a notification from the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NASDAQ") on June 17, 2019 that it did not satisfy NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), which requires the Company's Audit Committee to consist of at least three independent directors. The Company believes that the appointment of Ms. Bush as an independent director to serve as the third member of the Audit Committee will allow the Company to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A).

About Mandy Bush

Mandy Bush is the Chief Financial Officer of Azure Midstream Energy, LLC. Prior to joining Azure, she was the Chief Financial Officer at Marlin Midstream Partners, LP, leading their successful IPO in 2013. Prior to being the CFO of Marlin, Ms. Bush held various finance and accounting roles within the energy industry. Ms. Bush began her career in public accounting with PwC auditing Fortune 500 companies. She has a master's degree in accounting from the University of Houston and is a Texas certified public accountant.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

