Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Generation Mining Limited (CSE: GENM) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 6,400,000 common shares that are "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") at a price of $0.315 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,016,000.

Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We are pleased to announce the flow-through financing which is being offered at a premium to the closing price of the Company's shares and an increase from our last financing. We remain committed to increasing the Company's growth potential through exploration of our large mineral lease and claim holdings at our Marathon Palladium Project."

All proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses at the Company's Marathon properties located in Ontario, Canada. The Company will renounce qualifying expenses as at December 31, 2019. The Flow-Through Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on or before August 31, 2019 and remains subject to the approval of the CSE and other customary closing conditions. Certain eligible persons may receive finder fees in connection with the Offering in the way of cash commission.

