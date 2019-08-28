Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DKJ4 ISIN: BMG069741020 Ticker-Symbol: 20Q 
Tradegate
26.08.19
09:41 Uhr
2,032 Euro
-0,058
-2,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,974
2,068
27.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD2,032-2,75 %