PetroFrontier Corp.: PetroFrontier Announces Filing of Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Company") (TSXV:PFC) announces that the Company's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "PFC".

For more information, please contact

Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO



PetroFrontier Corp.

Suite 900, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7

Telephone: (403) 718-0366

Email: info@petrofrontier.com

Website: www.petrofrontier.com

