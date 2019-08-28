

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.



1. Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)



Nuvectra is a neurostimulation medical device company marketing CE marked and FDA approved Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs.



Gained 46.15% to close Tuesday's (Aug.27) trading at $2.09.



News: The Company has decided to explore potential strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger, in order to best assure future innovation, product commercialization and growth and to enhance shareholder value.



Piper Jaffray is expected to be engaged as the Company's financial advisor.



2. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV)



Plus Therapeutics, formerly Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is DocePLUS, a complex, injectable, patented, albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal docetaxel.



Gained 44.17% to close Tuesday's trading at $14.95.



News: No news



Recent event:



A 1-for-50 reverse stock split was implemented and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning on August 6, 2019.



Near-term Catalyst:



A phase II clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients with the platinum-sensitive disease who progressed at least 60 days after initiation of first-line chemotherapy is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2019.



3. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)



Prothena is a clinical-stage neuroscience company.



Gained 26.49% to close Tuesday's trading at $8.93.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company has two drug candidates in clinical-stage - Prasinezumab and PRX004.



-- A phase II study of Prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease, dubbed PASADENA, being conducted by Roche, is underway, with data from Part 1 of the study expected to be announced in 2020. -- A phase I study of PRX004 in patients with hATTR amyloidosis is ongoing. Preliminary data from this study are expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2019.



4. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)



Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company focused on improving the effectiveness of standard-of-care therapies for life-threatening treatment-resistant solid cancerous tumors.



Gained 11.44% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.24.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III study of Trans Sodium Crocinate, or TSC, to target inoperable glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer, dubbed INTACT, is underway. In July of this year, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended the continuation of the study. Diffusion is seeking a partner to continue development of TSC in glioblastoma multiforme. -- An on-ambulance phase II clinical trial testing trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) for the treatment of acute stroke, dubbed PHAST-TSC, is expected to enroll patients during the third quarter.



Cash Position:



Diffusion had cash and cash equivalents of $8.4 million as of June 30, 2019.



5. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)



Cidara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives, including immunotherapies.



Gained 11.11% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.50.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead antifungal candidate is Rezafungin.



-- In July of this year, the Company announced positive topline results from its phase II trial of Rezafungin in the treatment of patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis, dubbed STRIVE B. -- A global phase III clinical trial of Rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis, dubbed ReSTORE, is ongoing.



6. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)



Aridis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, differentiated therapies for infectious diseases, including hospital-acquired infections, cystic fibrosis, and bloodstream infections.



Gained 6.58% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.99. The stock has gained 55% in the last three trading days.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Top-line data from a phase II trial of AR-105 in ventilator-associated pneumonia patients infected with P.aeruginosa is expected this quarter (3Q, 2019).



