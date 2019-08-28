Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces H1 2019 results 28-Aug-2019 / 06:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY ACQUISITIONS AND INCREASED OPERATIONAL RESULTS* *- Net rental income* increased to *EUR359 million* during the first half of 2019, up 23% from EUR291 million reported in H1 2018. - *Adjusted EBITDA* grew to *EUR363 million*, +30% YOY. - *FFO I *up by 26% to *EUR239 million*. - *FFO I per share* increased to *EUR0.21*, grew by 11% YOY, (*EUR0.42* annualized, reflecting a yield of 5.6%). - *FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution* grew by 12% YOY to *EUR0.19* - Active sales pipeline providing substantial funds and enabling capital recycling into high quality assets: over EUR220 million disposals concluded in H1 2019, resulting in an *FFO II* of *EUR288 million*. - *Profit for the period *at *EUR969 million* in H1 2019, resulting in a basic *EPS* of *EUR0.68*. - *EPRA NAV *advanced to *EUR9.4 billion* and *EUR8.3 per share* at the end of June 2019, with a per share growth of 11% (dividend adjusted) since year-end 2018. - *EPRA NAV including perpetual notes* amounted to *EUR11.4 billion* and *EUR10.1* *per share*. - High equity ratio of 51% maintained with *Total Equity* growing by 15% since year-end 2018 to *EUR11.5 billion*, and *Total Equity pro forma* at *EUR12.6 billion.* - *Investment property* increased to *EUR16.2 billion, *up by 14% since year-end 2018. - Healthy capital structure maintained with a low *LTV* of *36*% at the end of June 2019, with a high *unencumbered assets* ratio of *74% (EUR11.4 billion in value).* - Solid credit profile with *ICR* at *4.5x*, *long* *average debt maturity* period of *7.5 years*, and *lower average cost of debt* of *1.7%.* - Robust organic growth is highlighted by the *total net rent LFL growth *of *4.4%,* 2.3% is attributable to in-place rent increases and 2.1% is due to occupancy increases in the portfolio. - Following the strong results and acquisition activity, *2019 Guidance is updated.* _28 August 2019._ *Strong operational performance leading to high profitability and unlocking the value potential* Aroundtown (the '*Company*' or '*AT*') announces its results for the first half of 2019, demonstrating a strong growth in both the top-line and bottom-line results, achieved by continuous strong acquisition activities and extracting the internal potential of the portfolio. AT continues to unlock its high reversionary potential, reflected in the total like-for-like net rental income growth of 4.4%. The combined efforts led to an FFO I per share growth of 11%, which amounted to EUR0.21, EUR0.42 when annualized, representing an FFO I yield of 5.6%. Based on the dividend payout policy of 65% of the FFO I per share, this results in a dividend yield of 3.6%. EPRA NAV per share increased to EUR8.3, growing by 11% dividend adjusted and 8% net of dividend paid, showing the consistent value creation at the shareholders' level. Guidance for FY 2019E is updated based on the strong results and the strong acquisition activity, which will have a partial effect on 2019 results and only a full year impact starting 2020. Updated guidance includes additional EUR25 million FFO I (new guidance at >EUR490 million). FFO I per share guidance remains at EUR0.41- EUR0.42 (EUR0.37 - EUR0.38 after perpetual notes attribution), based on the increased number of shares from the EUR601 million equity increase in July 2019. The equity will support AT's pursuit of attractive deals generating accretive shareholder profitability. *Year-to-date signed deals of EUR2.5 billion with high reversionary rent and value-add potential* Benefitting from its large deal sourcing network and its market experience, Aroundtown signed deals year-to-dateof EUR2.5 billion, of which EUR1.2 billion has been taken over in H1 2019. The year-to-date signed acquisitions are of high quality with high growth and upside potential, primarily offices and hotels, mainly located in top tier European cities Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt and in the Benelux. The Acquisitions are expected to be taken over in Q3 and Q4 2019. The financial statements for H1 2019 are available on the Company's website: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports [1] For definitions and reconciliations of the Alternative Performance Measures, please see the relevant sections in the pages 54-56 of the H1 2019 financial statements. You can find the financial statements in AT's website under Investor Relations > Publications > Financial Reports or under this link: https://www.aroundtown.de/fileadmin/user_upload/04_investor_relations/download s/2019/AT_H1_2019.pdf [2] *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +352 285 7741 E: info@aroundtown.de www.aroundtown.de [3] 