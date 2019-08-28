PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: SAVE THE DATE: MMK CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 28-Aug-2019 / 08:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SAVE THE DATE: MMK CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 28.08.2019 PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ("MMK" or the "Company") one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company (LSE ticker: "MMK"), will hold a Capital Markets Day in London on the morning of 15 November 2019. At the CMD, Chairman Viktor Rashnikov, INED Morgan Ralph Tavakolian and the executive management team will discuss MMK's progress against the Company's strategy to 2025. The presenting team will include: ? Viktor F. Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors ? Pavel V. Shilyaev, CEO ? Andrey A. Eremin, CFO ? Morgan Ralph Tavakolian, Independent member of the Board of Directors The CMD will take place at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. The event will be webcast live and a recording will be available online afterwards. Additional information and details on how to register for the MMK CMD will be provided in due course. Notes for editors: MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 mln and EBITDA of USD 2,418 mln. Contacts: Kirill Golubkov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-03-02 e-mail: golubkov.kv@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 18209 EQS News ID: 864275 End of Announcement EQS News Service

