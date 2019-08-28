Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): 7%+ yield from well-secured property debt portfolio 28-Aug-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: 7%+ yield from well-secured property debt portfolio RECI pays investors a high dividend yield (7.3%), covered by predictable income streams generated by an increasingly diversified portfolio of real-estate-backed debt. Its credit record has been exemplary. In this report, we detail the procedures that have delivered this performance, in addition to the benefits from the security taken. Much of the superior revenue yield is generated from service and structuring skills - among the many synergies obtained from having Cheyne Capital (Cheyne) as the manager. Corporate governance appears robust, with a strong board. RECI is exposed to the credit cycle, some of its loan assets may prove illiquid, and the (modest) gearing is low-cost but short-term. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/7-yield-from-well-sec ured-property-debt-portfolio/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street Mike Foster London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH mf@hardmanandco.com www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 864067 28-Aug-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2fca42bfc66f72756fc5b45193fde93&application_id=864067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=864067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

