TOKYO, Aug 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that the DENSO Group's representatives from Industrial Mechanics Millwright (Japan) won Gold medal at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition which was held in Kazan, the Russian Federation from August 22 to 27.The DENSO Group sent a record number of 20 entrants to the event to compete in 10 skills: 11 Japanese participated in Polymechanics and Automation, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechatronics, Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control, Industrial Mechanic Millwright, and Cloud Computing; three Thais in Polymechanics and Automation, CNC Turning, and CNC Milling; two Indonesians in CNC Milling and Industrial Control; two Vietnamese in CNC Turning and CNC Milling; and two Mexicans in CNC Milling and Plastic Die Engineering.DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 69 medals to date: 33 golds, 18 silvers, and 18 bronzes. DENSO has won its 15th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.DENSO considers the development of technology and sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri or the art of making things. DENSO participates in the WorldSkills International Competition not only to accomplish good results, but also to develop promising young technicians mentally, technically, and physically into highly-skilled workers who can inherit DENSO's accumulated skills through systematic, special training for this competition.DENSO will continue to foster young technicians to pass on its skills to the next generation through training and participation in the WorldSkills International Competition.About DensoDENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.