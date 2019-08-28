LDM Global Expands its Legal Support Services into Ireland

New Office Opens in Dublin, Led by Experienced Irish Director

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LDM Global today announced its expansion into Ireland, along with the appointment of Greg Deane as Director of its EMEA operation. LDM Global is a 23-year-old, Irish-owned, global consultancy focusing on eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review and cybersecurity.

The expansion into Ireland further strengthens LDM Global's operations in EMEA, including its existing office and associates in London. With the implementation of GDPR in 2018 coupled with the current uncertainty over Brexit, the company decided to take a proactive approach by expanding its operation into Ireland, where it will also host clients' data. LDM Global has more than two decades of legal support experience and also has offices in the United States, the Caribbean and Australia, with operational hubs in the United States and Australia, and an ISO 27001-certified service center in India.

"As our clients' data needs continue to grow, we felt it was important to expand our presence in the EMEA region," said LDM Global CEO Conor Looney. "Greg's expertise and relationships with those across the eDiscovery community will be a benefit for all clients in this region."

With more than 15 years' experience in legal technology and business transformation, Deane has worked in three of Ireland's top five law firms and has worked on high-profile investigations and disputes across Europe.

Deane was part of the largest in-house eDiscovery team in Ireland, assisting on many notable projects, including the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme litigation. In addition, he is the founding member and president of the Association of Certified e-Discovery Specialists' (ACEDS') Ireland chapter.

"I am excited at the prospect of leading the expansion of LDM Global's operation in EMEA. It is well known that our company already has a strong base in Europe with a growing roster of global clients. Our objective over the coming years is to strategically build our brand regionally by continuing to improve on our already best in-class, consultative approach to complex matters across the globe.

"As an Irish-owned company, we are very proud to be now opening in Ireland. Our global presence, suite of technology solutions and team of experienced expert advisors all mean that LDM Global is well positioned to further strengthen its reputation as a market leader within the field," Deane said.

LDM Global Marketing

UK: +44 203 463 8444

marketing@ldmglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833845/LDM_Global_Logo.jpg